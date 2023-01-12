Is Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 3?

After a controversial first season and exploding on TikTok, season 2 of Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5th, 2023, leaving us with a major cliffhanger. If you binged the show and are wondering whether Ginny & Georgia is renewed for season 3, keep reading.

Will There Be a Third Season of Ginny & Georgia?

At this stage, we don’t know for sure, as Netflix hasn’t announced the future of the show yet. However, given its early performance, the mother-daughter show will likely get a third season. From past experience, Netflix has canceled shows based on viewing hours, completion rates, number of viewers and how well the show is received.

Comparatively, Ginny & Georgia season 1 was watched for 381M hours globally within its first 28 days, while season 2, during its first week, was viewed for 180M hours and picked up 44.37 million additional hours for season 1. On top of that, the day after the second season premiered, Ginny & Georgia was the number 1 show in the world. So things are looking good!

Netflix tends to wait for a month or two before announcing the renewal of a show and, according to the show’s creators, they have a plot planned for four seasons, in which season 3 would be a set-up for the season 4 finale.

That’s what we know regarding whether Ginny & Georgia is renewed for season 3. Before you leave, make sure to check our other entertainment-related content here at Twinfinite such as the top 10 best shows like Bridgerton.

