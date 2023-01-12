Every Netflix Original Show Canceled So Far, From Hemlock Grove to 1899

It’s been almost a decade since Netflix started creating its own original content and building up an extremely diverse library of content. It all started with the political thriller House of Cards, and from there, the streaming service has created hundreds of shows. While the platform keeps producing popular new shows, they have a tendency to cancel shows before their time.

Here is a list of every Netflix original show that has been canceled so far, from the oldest to the most recent cancelation.

Hemlock Grove – 2014 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Hemlock Grove is set in a peculiar town in Pennsylvania where people are divided between those who live in poverty and those who are wealthy and where everyone has a secret. On top of that, this town hosts terrible creatures that threaten the residents’ lives.

The show ran for three seasons, and it was canceled in September 2014. As such, the production team went into the third season knowing it would be the last so they could provide an appropriate ending for Hemlock Grove. The reason for the cancelation was never revealed.

While Netflix revealed that, on its first weekend, the show was more viewed than House of Cards, there’s no way of knowing if viewership increased or not with seasons 2 and 3, as Netflix doesn’t make its stats public. Moreover, the first season didn’t do well with the critics and was seen as messy.

Netflix Presents: The Characters – 2016 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Netflix Presents: The Characters follows eight improvisational comedians creating their own unique 30-minute episodes. They have the space to do whatever they want, demonstrating peculiar characters and hilarious improv routines. The cast included Lauren Lapkus, Kate Berlant, Phil Burgers, and Tim Robinson.

Netflix Presents: The Characters was canceled April 2016, after one season, and Netflix did not address the reason behind the cancelation.

Bloodline – 2016 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Bloodline follows the Rayburn family from Florida, as they attempt to deal with some internal drama full of darkness and secrets that must not be known by the public. This becomes complicated when their brother returns home.

While it was critically acclaimed and was nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes, Bloodline was canceled in September 2016, with a run of three seasons. While the concrete reason is unknown, one of the reasons could have been related to Florida cutting its tax incentive programs which would make the show much more expensive to make.

Marco Polo – 2016 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Marco Polo follows Marco (Lorenzo Richelmy), an adventurer who stumbles upon Kublai Khan’s (Benedict Wong) army. It is a historical drama that examines political turmoil, brutal conflict, and sexual intrigue.

Marco Polo was canceled after two seasons in December 2016 and was the first Netflix original drama not to get a third season and was the first Netflix original not to be renewed for a third season. Reportedly, the show was responsible for a $200 million loss for Netflix.

The Get Down – 2017 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Get Down, a musical drama directed by Baz Luhrmann, chronicles the rise of the South Bronx’s hip-hop scene. The series, which is set in the late 1970s, centers on a group of young people who enjoy disco, music, and the arts.

In 2017, after Part 2 of the first season aired, Netflix declared that a second season would not be produced. Although Luhrmann had first hinted at a potential second season, the director claimed that the cancelation was due to his inability to devote all of his attention to Season 2.

Sense8 – 2017 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Sense8 explores the enigmatic psychological ties between eight complete strangers. They learn that they are a group of “sensates,” which means that they are emotionally and mentally connected and that they can communicate with one another by using the same language and other means of communication.

The show was canceled in June 2017, a month after Season 2 debuted, as Netflix claimed that the viewership wasn’t equal between seasons and it couldn’t support the production cost. The news surprised the fans, and there was a huge campaign to renew the show, but Netflix didn’t budge and said that a fan campaign wouldn’t help. However, they later commissioned a feature-length special to provide the series with a more appropriate ending.

Girlboss – 2017 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal, is the inspiration for the show Girlboss. The story revolves around Sophia Marlowe (Britt Robertson), who starts selling her own clothing online while holding down other jobs as she tries to enter the fashion sector.

After one season, in June 2017, in her Instagram story, Amoruso announced the cancelation of Girlboss and claimed that while she was proud of the result they achieved, she didn’t want to spend more time living her life as a caricature.

Gypsy – 2017 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Gypsy is a suspenseful psychological story that follows a New York-based psychotherapist Jean (Naomi Watts), who leads a glamorous life. As Jean develops ties with her patients, the lines start to blur, and she falls into her own yearning.

After one season, Gypsy was canceled in June 2017, and Netflix did not comment on the cancellation.

Chelsea – 2017 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Chelsea is a late-night talk show hosted by the comedian Chelsea Handler. It was the first talk show ever shown on Netflix. The show had a few celebrity guests, including Lea Michele, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, and Mark Wahlberg, along with a variety of hot subjects that were addressed.

In October 2017, after two seasons, Handler explained she would step down from the series in a tweet announcing the cancelation because of the presidential election and the events that followed since she wanted to focus her time on learning and becoming an active citizen.

Haters Back Off – 2017 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Haters Back Off is a series that centers on the bizarre and cocky Youtuber Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger). The series follows her family’s daily lives as well as her ascent in the vlogging community.

In December 2017, after two seasons, Netflix canceled the show without commenting, and Collen Ballinger confessed she was devastated by the decision.

Lady Dynamite – 2018 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

In the series Lady Dynamite, comedian Maria Bamford portrays a fictionalized version of herself. Her ascent in the comedy business and the things she’s learned to accept about herself are somewhat followed in the series.

In January 2018, after two seasons, Netflix canceled the show without providing any explanation.

Disjointed – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Disjointed is a comedy that focuses on the Los Angeles cannabis dispensary owned by Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Cathy Lee Bates). Ruth experiences some tremendous highs and lows when she hires her recently graduated son and a few of his young pals.

In February 2018, after just one season, Netflix canceled the show with no comments.

Everything Sucks! – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Everything Sucks! centers on the local high school’s theater club set in the town of Boring and follows two distinct groups of nerdy teenagers as they struggled in this coming-of-age series.

In April 2018, after just one season, the show was canceled as many people started watching it but wouldn’t reach the end of the first episode. As such, Netflix realized it would be hard to grow an audience that would justify a second season.

Seven Seconds – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In Seven Seconds, racial unrest breaks out in Jersey City following the hit-and-run death of a young Black cyclist by a white police officer. The crime drama chronicles this incident’s aftermath and the efforts of the boy’s mother, the lead prosecutor, and the police to conceal it.

In April 2018, after just one season, Seven Seconds is canceled, and Netflix claims the first and only season tells a stand-alone and complete story. As Netflix was making an effort to keep an $8 billion spending budget, that could have been a reason for the cancelation.

The Break with Michelle Wolf – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Break with Michelle Wolf is a weekly variety show containing sketches, jokes and celebrities, hosted by Michelle Wolf. Amber Ruffin, Hannibal Buress, Seth Meyers, and others were among the guests.

In August 2018, after just one season, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The renowned Community actor appears in his own weekly series discussing pop culture and news on The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. The show had a few celebrity guests, including Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Paul Feig, and Drew Barrymore.

After one season, the show was canceled in August 2018, and McHale said, during an appearance on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts show, that “Netflix has trained their audience to binge watch, and we actually tried that, as well. But so far, people aren’t watching Netflix that way.”

Iron Fist – 2018 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Iron Fist focuses on Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who travels back to New York fifteen years after surviving a bizarre plane disaster in order to come to terms with his past and reclaim his family business. Moreover, he makes use of his training from warrior monks in the city of K’un-Lun.

After two seasons, in October 2018, Netflix canceled Iron Fist without an explanation. However, it’s generally believed that the show had poor viewing figures and that there was a conflict between Marvel and Netflix over Luke Cage.

All About the Washingtons – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In All the Washingtons, Joey Washington (Joseph Simmons), a renowned figure in the hip-hop business, decides to take a sabbatical from his job. His wife, Justine (Justine Simmons), is free to pursue her own career while Joey is at home taking care of the kids.

In October 2018, after just one season, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation.

American Vandal – 2018 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

In the mockumentary series American Vandal, 27 faculty cars are defaced with phallic graffiti as part of a high school practical joke. One of the class clowns is suspected of the crime, though it’s possible he’s innocent. Thus, two students look into it.

American Vandal was canceled, in October 2018, after two seasons, and while Netflix didn’t explain why, it’s believed it was because the show was produced for Netflix by an outside studio. Therefore, the streamer had less control over the rights.

Luke Cage – 2018 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

The Marvel television series Luke Cage centers on the reluctant superhero Luke (Mike Colter), who gains his strength during a botched lab experiment. As he struggles to save the city he adores, Luke discovers himself to be a local celebrity and hero in Harlem.

Just like Iron Fist, after two seasons, in October 2018, Netflix canceled Luke Cage due to creative differences and the inability to reach an agreement with Marvel regarding the third season.

Daredevil – 2018 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Daredevil centers on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a part-time lawyer and part-time vigilante who stumbles into a conspiracy in the underworld of Hell’s Kitchen. Murdock, who goes as Daredevil, was blinded as a young boy, which has given him enhanced senses.

The show was canceled in November 2018, after three seasons, due to Disney pulling back rights to film and television projects licensed to Netflix.

The Good Cop – 2018 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Good Cop follows Big Tony (Tony Danza), a former NYPD officer who never obeyed the rules and lives with his straight-laced officer son (Josh Groban). Despite the fact that the two are complete opposites, he shares a home with him, and they mentor each other.

In November 2018, after just one season, The Good Cop was canceled despite positive fan feedback, as it didn’t show numbers that would justify a second season.

Friends from College – 2019 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Friends from College centers on a group of college pals who all formerly attended Harvard. They each encounter accomplishments and setbacks in their personal and professional lives as they approach their forties.

In February 2019, after two seasons, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation.

Jessica Jones – 2019 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Jessica Jones follows the mysterious Jessica (Krysten Ritter), whose time as a superhero has just tragically ended. She establishes a detective agency and starts to reconstruct her life in Hell’s Kitchen.

The show was canceled in February 2019, after three seasons, due to Disney pulling back rights to film and television projects licensed to Netflix.

The Punisher – 2019 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

In the show, The Punisher, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), better known as the Punisher, exposes the underworld of New York City as he needs to address the injustices that have impacted his family, his life, and his vigilante work.

The show was canceled in February 2019, after two seasons, due to Disney pulling back rights to film and television projects licensed to Netflix.

One Day at a Time – 2019 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

One Day at Time reimagines the iconic Norman Lear sitcom of the same name and adapts it to a Cuban-American reality focusing on divorced Penelope (Justina Machado), her kids, and the rest of her close family.

The show was canceled in March 2019, after three seasons, as there were not enough viewers. Three months later, Pop announced they would revive the show.

Santa Clarita Diet – 2019 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

In Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play married realtors Sheila and Joel. Even though Sheila is feeling better than ever, she is suddenly sent on a path of blood and violence as she encounters a new dramatic universe.

After three seasons, in April 2019, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation.

Chambers – 2019 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Chambers explores the mystery surrounding the heart transplant of a teenage girl and the donor of the heart. As the girl discovers darker information after deciding to learn the background of her donated heart, she gradually starts to adopt the donor’s traits.

The show was canceled in June 2019, after one season, as there was not enough viewership.

Tuca & Bertie – 2019 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Tuca & Bertie is an animated show similar to BoJack Horseman that follows the personal lives of two 30-something birdwomen. The show starred Tiffany Haddish as the flamboyant, free-spirited Tuca and Bertie, her quieter, career-focused best friend (Ali Wong).

In August 2019, after one season, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation. In 2020, Tuca & Bertie was picked up for a second season at Adult Swim.

She’s Gotta Have It – 2019 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Based on Spike Lee’s 1986 movie of the same name, She’s Gotta Have It depicts the life of Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Rise) as she strives to balance her family, friends, and three boyfriends while pursuing her career goals in the arts.

In July 2019, after two seasons, Netflix canceled the show without an explanation.

The OA – 2019 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

The OA centers on Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a young woman who reappears after going missing for seven years. Prairie won’t talk about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, despite the FBI and her parents pressing for an explanation.

The show was canceled in August 2019, after two seasons, as there was not enough viewership.

No Good Nick – 2019 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

No Good Nick recounts the life of the adolescent Nicole “Nick” Franzelli (Siena Agudong), who shows up at the door of the Thompson family claiming to be an orphan and their next-of-kin. She secretly wants to exact revenge on them for destroying her life.

The show was canceled in September 2019, after one season, as there was not enough viewership.

Merry Happy Whatever – 2019 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Merry Happy Whatever follows the days leading up to Christmas in the frenetic Quinn household. Dennis Quaid’s character Don Quinn tries to handle a variety of pressures, such as a new boyfriend and Christmas dinner.

The show was canceled in November 2019, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Daybreak – 2019 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In a post-apocalyptic setting, Daybreak explores the life of misfit Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford). With a crew of young kids, Josh heads out into the zombie-infested countryside on a quest to locate and save his British love.

The show was canceled in December 2019, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Soundtrack – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Soundtrack is a musical drama that follows, through musical numbers, a group of characters as they rise in Los Angeles from flashbacks to where they are now in life.

The show was canceled in January 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Spinning Out – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Olympic figure skater Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) struggles in the show Spinning Out to strike a balance between her personal and professional goals. When Kat acquires a dangerous new partner, she needs to safeguard one significant secret.

The show was canceled in February 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Insatiable – 2020 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Insatiable focuses on Debby Ryan’s character, Patty Bladell, an overweight adolescent, who suddenly loses a lot of weight after following a liquid diet for a few months. The new, slimmer Patty exacts vengeance on all of her high school bullies.

The show was canceled in February 2020, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

AJ and the Queen – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

RuPaul Charles, the creator of AJ and the Queen, plays the lead role of Robert/Ruby Red, a struggling drag performer. When Ruby embarks on a road journey, she encounters a ten-year-old scruffy stowaway who is seeking guidance.

The show was canceled in March 2020, after one season, as it wouldn’t keep the viewers entertained for having too many controversies surrounding it.

October Faction – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

October Faction revolves around the family of the monster-hunting couple Fred and Dolores Allen (J.C. MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor). After Fred’s father passes away, the family goes to visit his hometown, where they are terrorized by ghosts from the past

The show was canceled in March 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

V Wars – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In the show V Wars, Ian Somerhalder plays scientist and doctor Luther Swann, who is preparing for a devastating vampire and human epidemic, in which an old biological infectious agent, which is discharged as a result of an increase in climate change, is the problem.

The show was canceled in March 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Messiah – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

A man claiming to be the return of Jesus is the subject of the thriller series Messiah, which follows how people respond to him. Although his return attracts a large international following, intelligence agents are suspicious of his true origins.

The show was canceled in March 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. However, rumour has it that, given the status of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix didn’t feel confident about creating another season of the show, which has an international cast and was filmed in multiple locations.

Turn Up Charlie – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Turn Up Charlie, written and directed by Idris Elba, follows a DJ who agrees to watch over the daughter of his famous friend. This is his last opportunity to succeed as a struggling DJ before he must leave the music business.

The show was canceled in April 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, a sketch comedy show, is created by Astronomy Club, the first all-Black team in the Upright Citizens Brigade. The skits in the program span from confessionals to Astronomy Clubhouse scenes, all of which center on racial relations in media and film.

The show was canceled in June 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 2020 After 4 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina centers on the half-mortal, half-witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) of the Archie Comics. In this coming-of-age series, Sabrina has to learn how to defend her loved ones from the evil forces that lurk around the town.

The show was canceled in July 2020, after four seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation, yet it’s believed that it had to do with the pandemic.

The Greenhouse Academy – 2020 After 4 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

The Greenhouse Academy follows Alex (Finn Roberts) and Haley Woods (Ariel Mortman) after they lose their mother in a rocket explosion. They enroll in two rival houses at a boarding school and are forced to participate in an investigation into deadly and inexplicable earthquakes.

The show was canceled in July 2020, after four seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. However, creator Giora Chamizer claimed it came as a surprise as the entire cast was ready to shoot two more seasons. Moreover, she didn’t understand why a show with so many fans and so inexpensive got canceled.

White Lines – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

White Lines follows the mystery surrounding Axel Collins, an Ibiza-based DJ who mysteriously vanishes. Twenty years later, when his sister Zoe (Laura Haddock) goes looking for him, she quickly heads down a dangerous path.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after one season, and it’s believed that it had to do with the pandemic.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Hasan Minhaj is the host of the talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which focuses on the contemporary political and cultural landscape in the United States of America. Minhaj offers commentary on the trends influencing the world in each episode.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

I Am Not Okay with This – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This follows Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis), a teen who discovers she has telekinetic abilities. Despite the fact that she only wants a regular adolescent life, she must balance her newly discovered skills with family conflict, crushes, and new friendships.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after one season, and Netflix blamed the pandemic as the reason why the show wouldn’t continue.

The Society – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The youths of The Society are forced to flee their village as the rest of the population unexpectedly vanishes. The village is suddenly surrounded by a forest, and it appears that the outer world has disappeared.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after one season, and Netflix blamed the pandemic as the reason why the show wouldn’t continue.

Altered Carbon – 2020 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

A fictional metropolis called Bay City serves as the setting for the futuristic novel Altered Carbon, where memory cards, which can be taken out and transferred into new bodies, have made human bodies interchangeable.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia – 2020 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia and its sequel, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, revolve around Ashley (Paulina Chávez), a 15-year-old prodigy, as she finally secures a position across the nation with NASA and becomes the organization’s youngest robotics engineer and rocket scientist.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Big Show Show – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Paul “Big Show” Wight, a professional wrestler, plays a fictionalized version of himself on The Big Show Show. In the show, Lola (Reylynn Caster), Big Show’s oldest daughter, moves in with his new wife and younger kids, causing a change in the dynamic of the family.

The show was canceled in August 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to The Dark Crystal, a 1982 movie by Jim Henson, and it centers on three Gelflings who spark a rebellion on the planet Thra after learning that their world harbors dark secrets.

The show was canceled in September 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

GLOW – 2020 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

GLOW is set in 1985 in Los Angeles, and it follows a group of female wrestlers known as the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.” Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress, decides to try out for the team despite her disagreements with the coach Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron).

The show was canceled in October 2020 after three seasons. Although it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season, the platform reversed the decision as a result of COVID-19. It was claimed that such a physically intimate show with a big crew and cast was challenging to produce.

Teenage Bounty Hunters – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In Teenage Bounty Hunters, Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini play identical twins, Sterling and Blair Wesley, who are on a mission to earn money to rebuild their father’s truck. As a result, they become bounty hunters for the tough, seasoned hunter Bowser Simmons.

The show was canceled in October 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Away – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Away revolves around Emma Green (Hilary Swank), an astronaut dispatched on a mission to Mars as she struggles to reconcile the problems in outer space with a family emergency on Earth.

The show was canceled in October 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Order – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Order focuses on the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a mysterious secret society, and on a group of teenage magicians trying to develop their dark arts abilities. Freshman Jack Morton (Jake Manly) joins the college group, and as he learns about family and school secrets, his life starts to change.

The show was canceled in November 2020, after one season, due to COVID-19, as Netflix had concerns regarding uncertain production dates, unexpected budget increases, and the availability of cast members.

Hoops – 2020 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Hoops is a filthy animated comedy that follows the story of a struggling high school basketball coach, played by Jake Johnson, who’s trying to develop his squad into champions but essentially fails at every turn.

The show was canceled in December 2020, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s claimed that it was due to low viewership when compared to the production cost.

The Irregulars – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Irregulars is a spooky parody of Sherlock Holmes, centered on the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of ragamuffins that gathers information for Holmes and Watson while also stopping the end of the world.

The show was canceled in May 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. It was a complete surprise seeing that the show was regularly in Netflix’s Top 10.

Jupiter’s Legacy – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy follows a superhero squad commanded by The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) as they battle external and internal threats in the present. On top of that, we get to learn about their origins and how they affected history in the past.

The show was canceled in June 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Grand Army – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Grand Army is based on Katie Cappiello’s live show Slut: The Play, and it centers on teens in a Brooklyn public school struggling with social concerns, love, and occasionally attending class.

The show was canceled in June 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Jamie Foxx plays a father who regularly embarrasses his daughter despite her repeated requests for him to stop.

The show was canceled in June 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation, although it’s rumored that Jamie Foxx was involved in the decision.

The Crew – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Crew follows Kevin James in his role as a NASCAR crew chief, as he retires and puts his young daughter in charge.

The show was canceled in July 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Country Comfort – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Country Comfort revolves around a promising country singer who finds new life as a nanny for a gorgeous widower and his five endearing children after her career hits the skids.

The show was canceled in July 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Mr. Iglesias – 2021 After 3 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Mr. Iglesias follows funny high school history teacher Gabriel Iglesias as he makes an effort to improve the lives of a few bright but struggling pupils at his alma mater.

The show was canceled in July 2021, after three seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Bonding – 2021 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Bonding stars Zoe Levin as a New York City graduate student who also works as a dominatrix and recruits her gay high school best friend to help her.

The show was canceled in July 2021, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Cursed – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In Cursed, Katherine Langford plays the role of Nimue, a young witch, in a retelling of the Arthurian legend. Nimue teams up with a charming mercenary named Arthur to defend her people.

The show was canceled in July 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s claimed that the show didn’t live up to the expectations and had low viewership when compared to the production cost.

Hit & Run – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The thriller Hit & Run follows a married man (Lior Raz) who’s distraught as his wife is killed by a hit-and-run motorist in Tel Aviv. After the perpetrators flee to New York City, in order to find out exactly what his wife was into, he asks an American ex-girlfriend (Sanaa Lathan) for assistance.

The show was canceled in September 2021, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s claimed that it was due to low viewership when compared to the production cost, as they had to film both in the US and Israel.

Cowboy Bebop – 2021 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The live-action Cowboy Bebop, based on the popular anime series, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as three bounty hunters who stomped all over the solar system.

The show was canceled in December 2021, three weeks after the first season premiered, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s claimed that the show didn’t live up to the expectations in terms of streaming numbers and critics.

Gentefied – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Gentefied, set in Los Angeles, focuses on the three Morales cousins as they try to save their grandfather’s taco store in the face of raging gentrification.

The show was canceled in January 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s believed that the fact that the show never made it to Netflix’s Top 10 with its second season took a part in the decision.

Cooking With Paris – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The popular YouTube lasagna video by Paris Hilton was taken to the next level by the cooking show Cooking With Paris. The show featured the celebrity chef learning how to prepare well-known meals, and it was packed with famous guests and unforgettable situations.

The show was canceled in January 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Another Life – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut, is devoted to looking for extraterrestrial intelligence. She is in charge of a team that is on a quest to discover the origins of an alien artifact that has been discovered on Earth. Breckinridge and her teenage team are investigating, facing impossibly dangerous situations on what may turn out to be a one-way journey.

The show was canceled in February 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Baby-Sitters Club – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is a modern interpretation of the iconic Ann M. Martin show of the same name that follows the ups and downs of a teen business club for babysitters.

The show was canceled in March 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

Archive 81 – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

In Archive 81, an archivist assigned to restore old tapes uncovers a mystery involving his own past and some seriously sinister activities occurring in an apartment building.

The show was canceled in March 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s claimed that it was due to low viewership when compared to the production cost.

On The Verge – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

On The Verge tells the story of four friends in their forties – a chef, a single mom, an heiress, and a job seeker – who make the decision to laugh, love, and live while trying to avoid a midlife crisis.

The show was canceled in April 2022, after one season, and while Netflix didn’t provide any explanation, star Julie Delpy revealed in an Instagram comment that Netflix didn’t tell anyone that the show was canceled.

Pretty Smart – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Pretty Smart stars Emily Osment as a self-proclaimed smart person who is forced to live with her carefree sister and her sister’s quirky friends. While they don’t have much in common, they have to learn to coexist.

The show was canceled in April 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, Emily Osment was promoted as a series regular on Young Sheldon, which might have influenced the decision.

Raising Dion – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Raising Dion focuses on a woman that has to raise her son alone after her husband passed away, as she eventually discovers that her son has acquired supernatural abilities. Thus, she works to keep her son’s magical skills hidden from the public.

The show was canceled in April 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it was surprising as the show was popular, and its second season landed in the Top 10.

Q-Force – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Steve Maryweather (also known as Agent Mary), a gay secret agent who is like James Bond, is the focus of this series about Queer Force (Q-Force), a team of underappreciated LGBT superspies, as they attempt to prove themselves on both personal and professional adventures.

The show was canceled in May 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Midnight Gospel – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Midnight Gospel is set on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet in the middle of a vibrant emptiness where simulation farmers employ potent bio-organic computers to simulate a number of universes from which they gather natural resources and new technology. This trippy and existential adventure centers on a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy and comes from Pendleton Ward, the creator of Adventure Time.

The show was canceled in June 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, Charles Duncan Trussel, showrunner, explained the show was axed for financial reasons.

First Kill – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

First Kill is about a teenage vampire who was sent to kill her first victim and instead falls in love with an adolescent vampire hunter. It’s nothing new to have a forbidden romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter, but the show offers a different perspective by concentrating on a sapphic relationship between two teenage females.

The show was canceled in August 2022, after one season, and Netflix claimed it had a low viewership compared to the production cost of a second season. Show creator Felicia D. Henderson blamed Netflix’s marketing.

Resident Evil – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Resident Evil is based on the survival-horror game franchise of the same name, and it focuses on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), one of the antagonists from the games, and his teen daughters Jade and Billie. The show depicts, through the eyes of the two estranged sisters, what transpired in the lead-up to the zombie apocalypse and the epic action that followed.

The show was canceled in August 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, it’s believed that the fact that the show never made it to Netflix’s Top 10 took a part in the decision together with bad critics.

Fate: The Winx Saga – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga is a more mature version of the Winx cartoon, a reboot of the original, that’s focused on a school for fairies learning about their powers and the evil forces united against them.

The show was canceled in November 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, rumor has it that the number of streamers didn’t meet expectations, and the production cost was high due to the visual effects.

Partner Track – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Partner Track revolves around Ingrid Yunwho (Arden Cho) is eager to become a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) department of the prestigious law firm Parsons Valentine and Hunt. Thus, she competes with her main rival Dan Fallon to work with the M&A managing partner Marty Adler on a deal for energy conglomerate Sun Corp to acquire a Chinese-based company called Min Enterprises.

The show was canceled in November 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation.

The Imperfects – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Imperfects is marketed as a “coming of rage” story, and it centers on three young adults who are on the hunt for the crazy scientist who messed with their DNA and gave them disruptive superpowers.

The show was canceled in November 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, according to Netflix’s figures, not a lot of people watched the show.

The Midnight Club – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

The Midnight Club centers on eight teenagers with terminal illnesses who live in a hospice at Brightcliffe and meet every night at midnight to swap spooky tales and tangle with supernatural creatures who live in the hospice.

The show was canceled in December 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, according to Netflix’s figures, not a lot of people watched the show, and the creator, Mike Flanagan, made an exclusive deal with Prime Video, which certainly didn’t help.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Based on Sally Green’s novel Half Bad, Joe Barton’s fantasy drama television series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is set in Britain and follows Nathan Byrne, a young man who learns that he is the illegitimate son of the dangerous witch Marcus Edge.

The show was canceled in December 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. However, the name of the show was altered to Half Bad late in its run, which might have confused viewers.

Warrior Nun – 2022 After 2 Seasons

Image Source: Netflix

An ex-paralyzed woman is reincarnated as the Warrior Nun, a superpowered assassin who works for the church and battles odd demons.

The show was canceled in December 2022, after two seasons, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Despite a passionate fan effort, the show swiftly dropped out of Netflix’s self-provided stats despite a strong Season 2 premiere and a Top 10 Season 1.

Blockbuster – 2022 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Blockbuster revolves around several oddball workers who are employed at the last Blockbuster, who live, love and breathe renting VHS tapes to customers.

The show was canceled in December 2022, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. However, the show didn’t make it to Netflix’s Top 10, nor was it well received by the critics.

1899 – 2023 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

From the creators of Dark, the 1899-set television series centers on a group of European immigrants sailing from Southampton, England, to New York City, America, on the steamer Kerberos.

The show was canceled in January 2023, after one season, and Netflix didn’t provide any explanation. Yet, rumor has it that its completion rate (a percentage of how many viewers actually finish watching a show) was below 50 percent.

Inside Job – 2023 After 1 Season

Image Source: Netflix

Inside Job is an animated series that focuses on a workplace in a world where many conspiracy theories are true.

The show was canceled in January 2023, after one season (split into two parts), and while Netflix didn’t provide any explanation, it was a surprising decision seeing that the show was picked up for Season 2.

