This Netflix Horror Series Has Just Broken a Terrifying World Record

Acclaimed Horror creative Mike Flanagan has just released his next series for Netflix, The Midnight Club. Yet, before the series had even officially come out, the cast and crew got the exciting news that the show had broken a Guinness World Record.

So, what record exactly did the series break? Well, they broke the record for the most jump scares in an episode of television, with the total number of jump scares in the episode being 21.

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB just received a Guinness World Record for most jump scares in a single episode (21!!!!)



The Midnight Club is about a group of eight terminally ill young adults living in a hospice who are trying to make the most of their final days. So, every night, at midnight, the residents gather together to look for signs of what awaits them after death while also telling each other sinister stories.

This is not a record that is all that surprising because there is one scene in particular during the premiere that has a plethora of jump scares. While the series itself does not have a ton of jump scares throughout the series, this episode, in particular, has many, something that is due to the way that the script tells a singular story within the episode.

The Midnight Club released all ten of its episodes today. The series is the fourth Netflix original series by Mike Flanagan, with the first three being The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. For more on the show, be sure to check out all of our related content below.

