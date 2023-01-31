Warzone 2.0 Shows Off Its New Resurgence Map, Which Features a Certain Fan-Favorite Castle

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 saw a hefty delay a few weeks ago as the development team is looking to backtrack on changes and design choices made to this year’s iteration of the blockbuster FPS. The second season aims to bring new content to both fronts, with the fan-favorite Resurgence Mode set to return after its shocking absence at launch.

Much more changes are on the way, and as the content update’s launch rapidly approaches, developer Infinity Ward has shared artwork of the brand new map for Resurgence Mode, Ashika Island.

Welcome to Ashika Island 🌊



The debut of a brand new map certainly comes as a surprise, as most of the community believed Rebirth Island would be making a return, albeit with some tweaks. Ashika Island looks to be a tad bigger than Rebirth Island, and another curveball is the return of Castle.

Castle is the multiplayer map from 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War that returned for last year’s entry and was rumored to make a return to this year’s multiplayer map pool. However, Call of Duty account CharlieIntel has confirmed it will be a Warzone 2 and DMZ-only point of interest, at least for the time being. Ashika Island is being developed by High Moon Studios, who also developed Fortune’s Keep.

