Infinity Ward Delays Modern Warfare 2  Season 2 in Order to Adress Community Feedback

It’s been almost two months since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II blitzed the gaming industry, rising to the top of the charts and becoming the most-sold entry of all time in the FPS franchise. However, as quickly as it rose, it fell just as fast as player counts have been severely dwindling post the launch of Warzone 2.0, according to Steam Charts.

While the player count rapidly nosedived, an eerie rumor surfaced that the upcoming second season of content could see a delay in its delivery date. Needless to say, that rumor turned out to be correct, as the official Call of Duty account tweeted out a post confirming the delay. Season 2 will arrive on Feb. 15 instead of its original target date of Feb. 4.

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

Citing the team at Infinity Ward has seen the community feedback surrounding the game; the next season will bring a ton of new things, such as the return of Resurgence, Ranked Play, and new maps. Much of the community feedback has centered on the game’s delivery, as it was released missing a ton of standard features that are slowly making their way into the game.

Conversely, the game’s content has seen hefty criticism alongside Infinity Ward’s core gameplay design choices across multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Our review of Modern Warfare II was fair yet indicative of the state of the game, as it lacked a fair amount of content to justify the price tag. In a few weeks, Infinity Ward will be put to the test, as fans will find out if the team can flip the script.

Related Posts