These Fan-Made Slowpoke Ghost-Type Regional Variants Look Bone-Chillingly Awesome

There’s no doubt that the Pokemon franchise is filled with many wonderful creature designs for all of your favorite Mons’, and the likes of Pokemon fan-art and fan-made Pokemon designs have been around since the beginning. However, with the likes of Regional Variants and Mega Evolution making its way into the world of Pokemon, fan-artists have only grown with the quality of fun and unique ideas they have been producing for the Pokemon community.

One of these impressive digital artists, going by the name of Miscfionn, has made some incredible fan-concepts, and their latest addition is sure to be a hit with all you Ghost-Type fans. That’s right, it’s a Regional Variant line for none other than Generation 1’s beloved Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking. Take a look at Miscfionn’s hard work below and appreciate the undeniable awesomeness.

Image Source: Miscfionn / the_eleastic_band on Reddit

I mean, just look at Slowbro and Slowking – they have damn Kabuto and Omantye shells on their head and tail, how cool is that? I don’t know about you, but I for one, sure wish this was real. Cmon Pokemon Company, it’s designers like Miscfionn that you should be looking to hire for upcoming projects! After all, the Slowpoke line made it into the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games, why no go a step further and give them an awesome new Paldean design?

The way Miscfionn is able to breathe new life and aesthetic into some of the most iconic, and even some of the most-hated Pokemon of all time, and make them more lovable than ever is more than enough proof of their talents. If you’d like to follow along with Miscfionn’s brilliant work and show them some support, then you can do so on their Reddit, or Twitter.

