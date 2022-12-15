How to Evolve Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Slowpoke makes a return as one of the many Water-type Pokemon roaming the region of Paldea. It gets a bad rap for being a bit of a dope, but with some TLC and a good nature, Slowpoke can be a great asset to your team if you evolve it. Here’s everything you need to learn on how to evolve Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Slowpokes can be found in abundance in its known locations in the Paldea region, as you can see in the image above. When you’re looking for one, stick close to the water as that’s where they mostly congregate.

The best places to search for Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

Casseroyra Lake

South Province (Area Five)

East Province (Area Two, Area Three)

How to Evolve Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can evolve in one of two ways, either into Slowbro or Slowking. Both stages are dual Water and Psychic-type and have a good base HP and Sp. Atk stats; however, Slowking favors higher Sp. Defense while Slowbro favors higher Defense.

To evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro, all you have to do is level the pocket monster up to level 37. Simple, right? Slowking is a different story as he requires trading a Slowpoke holding a King’s Rock, which you can purchase for 10,000 Pokedollars at a Delibird after you’ve earned four Gym Badges.

And that’s all there is to evolving Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and VIolet. It’s a bit of a bummer that Slowking is locked behind trading, but if you’re lucky you can try catching one in 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids. More importantly, you might net yourself an Ability Patch to use on your new Slowking and or Slowbro.

