A Sequel to The Most Beautiful War Story in Gaming Is Now Available on Netflix

Image Source: Ubisoft

To kick off 2023, Ubisoft has just announced that Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, a mobile sequel to 2014’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is available now on Netflix gaming.

The original title was an award darling in 2014 thanks in no small part to its emotional, war-based storytelling, and this sequel is sure to be no different. Set in World War I, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will center around four heroes and the way they grow from and cope with the struggles of the war together.

While playing, you’ll also get to learn about the history of World War I, adding another dimension to the game’s detailed and heart-wrenching writing. Netflix has certainly been aggressive with its approach to making Netflix Games an important home for mobile games.

We’ve seen notable titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Twelve Minutes land on the service, and this new release continues to showcase Netflix’s demand for a large and diverse mobile game lineup.

Ubisoft is clearly all in on Netflix Games’ approach, as this is just one of three mobile titles Ubisoft has planned for the service. This includes a new entry in The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot series and an upcoming Assassin’s Creed title. This is absolutely a bullish approach for the publisher, which has seen some financial turmoil in the past year, but the arrival of major Ubisoft franchises could be an enticing proposition that makes Netflix Games even more worthwhile.

