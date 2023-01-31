Respawn Entertainment Has Slightly Delayed Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for Extra Polish

Image Source: EA

After a long period of silence, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor saw a full reveal in December, showcasing the next adventure Cal Kestis and BD-1 will embark on. The reveal trailer came jam-packed with enough Star Wars content to raise fan excitement about jumping back into the Force, with Respawn Entertainment originally targeting a March 2023 release window.

However, a recent announcement by the development team has unfortunately confirmed the delay of Jedi: Survivor. The delay comes courtesy of an official tweet from EA and Respawn Entertainment, as the studio is focused on bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and player experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Delays are commonplace in the industry, and while it seems to be more common than ever, a delay typically leads to a better final product. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took the industry by storm when it was released back in 2019, and much fan response has been encouraging as gamers are supportive of the decision to delay the final product for a better experience.

On a positive spin, the delay frees up March a bit, as Resident Evil 4’s Remake is launching a week after Jedi: Survivor’s original launch date.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Keep your eyes peeled for more information as we arrive closer to the launch date, and check out our related section below for more Star Wars news, features, and guides!

