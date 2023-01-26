Like a Dragon: Ishin Is Set to Feature Some Unexpected Celebrity Cameos

“I think the only way this could be eclipsed is if RGG had me in one of the telephone cards in a bikini.”

Like a Dragon: Ishin! has unveiled a new gameplay mechanic coming to the title, and it allows for some celebrity cameos no one would have expected.

In a press release put out by Sega on Jan. 26, it was revealed that the upcoming remake would feature a gameplay mechanic known as Trooper Cards. Through these, players can unleash special abilities and otherwise boost their stats in combat, giving them the edge in more difficult and precarious situations. These Trooper Cards will be available free of charge as DLC, and can be downloaded as early as Feb. 17 by those who purchased the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition.

This is all well and good, but these Trooper Cards also serve another purpose: They allow for cameos by celebrities who are big fans of the games made by Ryu Ga Gotoku. The first two of these cameos were revealed to be AEW professional wrestler Kenny Omega and acclaimed actor Rahul Kohli, with four more planned to be revealed in the coming weeks before the game’s release.

“Designing Trooper Cards for Kenny and Rahul, who are passionate fans of the Like a Dragon series, has been a really fun, fulfilling experience. We worked with each of them individually to create their unique, personalized card, allowing them to let their creativity run wild. We loved the results, and we think players will too,” Like a Dragon: Ishin! Chief Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto says in the press release.

The announcement was accompanied by two videos, which show Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli reacting to and commenting on their inclusion in the game. Both speak to their long-held love of both gaming and the Ryu Ga Gotoku games, as well as their excitement at being included in the latest entry in the series.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is set to release on Feb. 21 on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game even earlier on Feb. 17 via an early access period.