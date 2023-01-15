How to Get Traveling Outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Image Source: Screenshot via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

The story of One Piece Odyssey allows players to relive past adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they try to regain their lost abilities. On top of that, longtime fans can increase the nostalgia train even further by acquiring original character clothing seen from the story’s beginning. So, if you want these cosmetics, we’ll show you how to get the traveling outfits in One Piece Odyssey.

One Piece Odyssey: How to Get Traveling Outfits

The only way to get the traveling outfits for your initial party in One Piece Odyssey is by pre-ordering the game. Therefore, those who did not pre-order cannot claim these cosmetics at this time. Fortunately, there is still a possibility that these outfits will eventually be sold separately as part of a DLC package, but we’ll have to wait until more information has been confirmed.

If you did get the chance to pre-order One Piece Odyssey, you’d receive traveling outfits for Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Robin. In addition, players will be rewarded with 10 Energy Apples, 10 Excite Apples, three Golden Jelly, and 100,000 Berries.

Once you’ve obtained the outfits, you can change clothes by interacting with the tent at a campsite or speaking to a Bartender at a Tavern. From there, players can select any character and see various traveling outfits.

Image Source: Screenshot via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

For example, Sanji can wear his traditional blue dress shirt and black suit seen from his anime and manga debut, differing from his New World Challenge outfit.

How to Get Usopp’s Traveling Sniper King Outfit

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Besides the pre-order bonuses, players can also get the Sniper King’s Traveling Outfit Set for Usopp by purchasing the One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition, which costs $84.99. With this package, you’ll get the Adventure Expansion Pack (the upcoming DLC), the Adventure Expansion Pack Bonus of 100,000 Berries, and the main game.

How to Get Brook & Franky’s Traveling Clothes

Although Brook and Franky’s traveling outfits are not available for purchase, players can get these items while playing the game. All you have to do is exchange the Yaya Cubes, a collectible item found on your adventures, with Madam Trade in the northern part of Waford. This location is one of the first destinations in One Piece Odyssey, and players will able to freely access it once they unlock fast travel.

Brook’s Traveling Outfit is unlocked after exchanging about 40 Yaya Cubes, while Franky’s Traveling Outfit is unlocked by bringing Madam Trade roughly twice that amount.

That does it for our guide on how to get the traveling outfits of One Piece Odyssey. For more content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guide about the game’s turn-based mechanics.

Related Posts