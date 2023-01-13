How to Change Clothes & Outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Got to look your best if you’re going to be King of the Pirates.

One Piece’s Straw Hat crew has sported a fair number of different duds over the years. From simple palette swaps of their usual attire to flashy suits and costumes, the seafaring nakama have mixed up their wardrobe time and again to great effect. Given the latest game touts the fact that you can swap out the characters’ drip, you’re likely eager to find out how to change clothes and outfits in One Piece Odyssey as soon as possible. Fortunately, we’re here to help you do just that.

How to Change Outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Made available near the end of Chapter 1, changing outfits in One Piece Odyssey is fairly straightforward.

All you need to do is find and use a campsite either in Waford or one of the Memoria locales. Once the campsite is set up, you can then interact with the tent to change out the clothing of whichever Straw Hat member you’d like.

You can likewise speak to the Bartender at any Tavern found within a Memoria. The option to change your Outfit will be one of the options available to you in addition to cooking or throwing a party. Taverns are denoted on your map by a Mug icon, and are typically found in the town centers of whichever Memoria you’re currently in.

We’ve included screenshots of a campsite, the tent you can interact with, and a Tavern with its icon visible on the map for your reference.

It should be noted, however, that outfits don’t change your party members’ stats in any way. They are purely cosmetic, and are simply meant to help you apply a new aesthetic to your characters for as long as you’d like.

How to Get and Unlock New Outfits

As for how you can unlock new outfits in One Piece Odyssey, there aren’t many options.

The only method we know of is to download the Outfit DLC packs available for the game as preorder and purchase bonuses. These DLC packs include the original outfits for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper and Robin, as well as the Usopp’s Travelling Sniper King outfit which is offered to those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

While we can’t confirm whether or not these DLC packs will be made available separately, it is at least likely given how prominently it was marketed that characters’ outfits can be changed. Likewise, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that more outfits will be made available at a later point through new DLC packs or content.

That’s all there is to know about how to change clothes and outfits in One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, we’ve got guides on other topics like how to fast travel or how to cook and use food. There are also a slew of other articles we’ve written on the larger One Piece series, which you can find down below.

