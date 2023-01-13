How to Cook & Use Food in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is a surprisingly well fleshed out One Piece game, offering a wide array of systems you can utilize to improve your adventures and experiences. This includes everything from customizing your crew’s equipment and accessories to cooking meals which can heal them and bolster their stats. The latter might not make the most sense to you though, but fear not. we’re here to help you out with a guide detailing how to cook and use food in One Piece Odyssey.

How to Cook Meals in One Piece Odyssey

Though cooking isn’t made available to you until you’re a little ways into Chapter 2 in One Piece Odyssey, it couldn’t be easier to utilize this mechanic once it’s unlocked.

All you need to do is speak to Sanji at his cooking stand or the bartender at a tavern, and then say that you want to cook something. This will then bring up a menu full of recipes for food you can make, and you can choose to make as many dishes as you’d like so long as you have the requisite ingredients. Said ingredients can be found in breakable boxes, received as rewards for completing side quests and challenges, or bought from shops for a small sum of Berries.

Sanji’s food stand will be set up at any campsite you make both on Waford and inside of Memorias. Taverns, meanwhile, can be found scattered throughout each of the different Memoria locales you visit throughout the game, and are marked by a Mug icon on your map. We’ve included screenshots of both for your reference down below.

How to Get More Cooking Recipes

With that said though, your options for what you can cook will be limited at first, and you’ll likely want to figure out how to get more recipes on the double.

However, your options for getting more recipes are rather limited. The only method you can use is placing Sanji’s Memory Cubes into his Cooking Ability. This can only be done after regaining the slots for the ability following Chapter 4’s completion, so you’ll need to reach this point in the game before you can start to cook bigger and better foods.

How and When to Use Food in One Piece Odyssey

Of course, none of this will be worth anything if you don’t know how to use food in One Piece Odyssey.

Luckily, it’s super simple. While in battle, you can open up the item menu and scroll over to the Food section by pressing R2 or L2, and then select the food you wish to use. Outside of battle, you only need to scroll down in the item menu until you find the items with a food icon to their left and then select them.

However, we do highly recommend saving your food items for use in battle whenever possible. This is because a large number of food items grant your party buffs when they’re used during combat, and these effects aren’t given if the food is used outside of battle.

Hopefully this cleared up how to cook and use food in One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like how to fast travel or how to change clothes and outfits. We’ve also got some articles related to the wider One Piece series, which you can peruse down below.

