One Piece Odyssey has some impressively large open areas, which is great when you’re making your way through them initially. as you start to tackle the game’s many side quests though, you’ll probably become tired of running back and forth across these vast locales over and over. Fortunately, there is a way to hop from one location to another in the blink of an eye, though gaining access to it does take some time and effort. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide on how to fast travel in One Piece Odyssey.

One Piece Odyssey Fast Travel Explained

To start it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to fast travel in One Piece Odyssey until you reach a specific point in the story.

About halfway through the Alabasta Memoria segment, you’ll encounter and help a creature called a Yoisa. You’ll then be able to call it in order to travel from one point in an area to another using Yoisa Taxi Signs scattered throughout the world. These can be found in both Memoria segments and on Waford, but you can’t fast travel from Waford to a specific place in a Memoria using this mechanic.

Likewise, you’ll only be able to travel between points you’ve activated. This can be done in one of two ways: The first is to examine each sign you come across by going up to them and pressing the Circle Button. The second is to complete a Memoria’s story, which will see all of its fast travel points activated at once.

We highly recommend using the first method as you play through a Memoria, as it makes segments where you need to backtrack that much easier. We’ve included a screenshot of these Yoisa Taxi Signs down below for your reference.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Once you have at least two points activated, you can then fast travel between them via the map menu. To do so, open the map by clicking the touchpad and then press the Square button. This will open the Fast Travel menu, where you can choose to travel between both fast travel points in the smaller segment of a Memoria or Waford that you’re currently in.

Likewise, you can travel between any other points activated within a Memoria as a whole. To do so, follow the above instructions and then select the To Full Area Map option. This will open a larger map of the Memoria you’re in or Waford, and you can then select activated fast travel points from throughout the larger Memoria or Waford.

Hopefully this cleared up how to fast travel in One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, we’ve got other guides on topics like how to change clothes and outfits for every party member, how to cook and use food, and how to get and use Cube Fragments. We’ve also got plenty of other articles related to the wider One Piece series, which can be viewed down below.

Related Posts