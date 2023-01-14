How Long Does it Take to Beat One Piece Odyssey? Answered

One Piece Odyssey brings plenty of new elements to the table, most all of them thanks to the fact that it’s a turn-based JRPG. Incorporating the usual combat mechanics and norms of the genre, it turns staples of the One Piece franchise into a fully fleshed-out Role-playing experience. This is all well and good, but has also likely left you with a burning question: How long does it take to beat One Piece Odyssey?

Fortunately for you, we’ve made our way through the game in its entirety and have an answer.

How Long Is One Piece Odyssey? Answered

One Piece Odyssey falls on the shorter side compared to other JRPGs, only requiring 30-35 hours of your time to complete the main story.

This estimate only applies if you mainline the core plot of the game though, and ignore all of the game’s side content. Should you choose to delve into some of the side quests and optional tasks on offer, you’ll be looking at a total playtime closer to 40 or 45 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, can expect to spend upwards of 55 or 60 hours within the game’s world ticking off every side quest, task, and collectible from their list.

All of these estimates are likewise dependent on your overall skill level. While One Piece Odyssey is fairly easy, it isn’t without its moments where the difficulty ramps up. Should you find yourself struggling with a boss, you’re likely to see a couple of hours added onto your final time.

Which Play Style Is Best?

With all of this said though, there is a play style we recommend over the others in One Piece Odyssey, and that’s a mixed approach.

This is largely due to the game’s story being a little two-dimensional at times, which can make it far more of a slog to get through if you’re mainlining the story and nothing but the story. Breaking it up with side quests and fun distractions, on the other hand, makes the overall experience much more enjoyable and keeps the experience from feeling tedious.

Not only that, but you’ll be rewarded with accessories and abilities for completing some of the more entertaining side quests. This will make combat segments easier, and will ensure you don’t get stuck against a boss due to being under-equipped or under-leveled.

Hopefully this cleared up how long it takes to beat One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, check out our guides on topics like whether or not it’s turn-based, who the best party members are, and whether or not you can change between English and Japanese voice tracks. We’ve also got plenty of other articles related to the larger One Piece series, which you can find down below.

