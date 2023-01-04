Gunnora’s Axe Shotgun Destiny 2: How To Get & God Roll

Lord Saladin has returned to the tower in Season of the Seraph with the fabled game mode, Iron Banner. In Season 19, Lord Saladin has brought back two year-one Iron Banner weapons, including the fan-favorite Gunnora’s Axe Shotgun. However, the means of obtaining the gun have changed since its previous debut. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Gunnora’s Axe Shotgun & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Get Gunnora’s Axe in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To earn the Gunnora’s Axe Shotgun, you must increase your Iron Banner rank to level 7. Upon doing so, you can speak with Lord Saladin and claim your first copy from him. Completing matches and securing kills are obvious methods to increase your rank quickly; however, there is one more way to speed up your progress.

Wearing Iron Banner gear such as Emblems and Ornaments will increase your reputation gains. The more you wear, the more reputation you earn. Continue to play until you finally reach rank 7.

Destiny 2 Gunnora’s Axe God Roll

With the shotgun acquired, it’s time to discuss what perks to look for. Slug Shotguns like the Gunnora’s Axe need a lot of range to compete against other special weapons. The whole point is to “out-range” a pellet shotgun so you can kill from farther ranges. With that in mind, the God Roll you should be looking for is Moving Target and Iron Reach.

Moving Target will increase movement speed and target acquisition by 10% when you aim down sight with the weapon. On the other hand, Iron Reach will grant a +20 range at the cost of -20 for stability. This tradeoff works in the gun’s favor since stability isn’t essential for a slug shotgun like the Gunnora’s Axe. Overall, this combo will buff the weapon’s overall range while ensuring you can land your shot with Moving Target. It’s safe to say that the Gunnora’s Axe will rise to the top of the Crucible once again as it did in the past.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Gunnora’s Axe Shotgun in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like discovering what the Temporary Clearance Buff does or how to fix Update Stuck error.

