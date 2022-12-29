How To Fix the Update Stuck on Initializing Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 continues to prove itself one of the biggest games in the world with every expansion and season, which often sees millions of players eagerly downloading the latest content as quickly as it’s available. For most, that process is fairly straightforward, but others will experience the notorious ‘stuck on initializing’ error when attempting to download content via the Blizzard Launcher. This problem often rears its ugly head during new content launches and update patches, so if you’ve encountered it, here are a few fixes that should help:

Alternatively, a user on Reddit described a solution they found that many others confirmed as successful. Follow these steps:

Close battle.net Go into your battle.net folder [wherever you have it installed.]

Copy the destiny folder with all of the data you downloaded and move it to your desktop or somewhere safe.

Open battle.net and start the download again, which should start over from 0% once it begins downloading data and displays a percentage and network speed close battlenet.

Do not pause the download. Simply close it and make sure you end all Blizzard processes.

Now go back into your folder, delete the new Destiny 2 folder that was just made, and replace it with the original one you moved to your desktop.

Start Battle.net and it should start downloading again where you left off.

That’s all the information we have for how to fix the update stuck on initializing error when downloading new content such as Destiny 2’s latest Season of the Seraph. For more useful tips and guides on the game, check out Twinfinite’s substantial wiki page.