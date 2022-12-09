Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s OST Is 2x Longer Than All the Other Game Award Nominees Combined
Perfect for any 12 hour commute
At the 2022 Game Awards, there were five nominees for the category of Best Score & Music. It came down to God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Metal: Hellsinger, Elden Ring, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Of these five, God of War Ragnarok continued its sweep and won the award. However, it has come to light that there is a MASSIVE discrepancy in what each of these games actually offers. Twitter user JRPGGaming has noticed a pretty wide gap in the length of each game’s OST (original soundtrack).
While just about every nominee has roughly 1-3 hours of music on their OST, with Elden Ring leading the lengthier ones at 3 1/2 hours with 59 tracks. There is one massive outlier here. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has somewhere over 140 tracks on its soundtrack for a staggering length in the ballpark of 12 hours. Yes, those are accurate numbers.
Every other nominee adds up to 136 tracks and 8 hours and 10 minutes. That’s still a fair deal lower than the beast that is Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Going purely off of the 140 tracks for 12 hours means every track is a little bit under one minute in length, on average.
We’d just like to remind you that even with this mountainous OST, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 still buckled under the sheer might that was God of War Ragnarok. There have to be some bruised feelings regarding producing half a day’s worth of music and then not picking up the award for it.
