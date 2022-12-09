Here Are the Winners at the Game Awards 2022

Image via The Game Awards

Check out all the winners at The Game Awards 2022, honoring the best in gaming.

The ceremony of The Game Awards is currently going on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the winners are gradually being announced.

The awards aim to honor the best games and developers of 2022, and if you want to keep up, we’re consistently updating the list of winners in this very post, so you can see what’s what in case you lose track.

The nominees have been decided by a jury composed of representatives of over 100 media outlets and influencers, with 10 nominations from Sony’s God of War Ragnarok, 7 for Horizon Forbidden West, and 7 for Elden Ring. As a result, Sony also leads nominations as a publisher.

While fans have been encouraged to vote for the awards, the public vote only determines 10% of the results, while 90% is determined by the will of the aforementioned jury.

Below you can find the list of winners as they are announced, while the list of nominees is here.

Game of the Year:

Best Game Direction:

Best Narrative:

Best Art Direction:

Best Score and Music:

Best Audio Design:

Best Performance: Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact:

Best Ongoing Game:

Best Indie:

Best Debut Indie: Stray

Best Community Support:

Best Mobile: Marvel Snap

Best VR/AR:

Best Action:

Best Action/Adventure:

Best Role Playing:

Best Fighting: Multiversus

Best Family: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Strategy:

Best Sports/Racing:

Best Multiplayer:

Most Anticipated:

Content Creator of the Year:

Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends

Innovation in Accessibility:

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Yay

Best Esports Team: Loud

Best Esports Coach: Bzka

Best Esports Event: 2022 Leagues of Legends World Championship

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards saw the triumph of It Takes Two, while the 2020 edition was won by The Last of Us Part II. At the 2019 edition, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was named Game of the Year. God of War was honored as Game of the Year at the 2018 edition. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought home the win in 2017. Overwatch won in 2016. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won in 2015, while Dragon Age: Inquisition was judged at the top in 2014.