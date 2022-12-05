Top 10 Best Games to Play on the Steam Deck

Image Source: Valve

If you’re a lucky owner of a Steam Deck, then you are likely looking for fun games. Here are our top 10 games to play on the Steam Deck.

Watch out, handheld consoles, the king of portable gaming is here and it is the Steam Deck. Available now for purchase without any wait, the Steam Deck combines the comfort of handheld gaming with the power of gaming on the computer. Now that the device is so accessible, there are many titles on the Steam storefront offering players a verified, smooth experience on the Deck. If you are anything like us, you have fallen in love with your Steam Deck and want to know which games you should grab to play on the go, look no further! We have compiled a list here in no particular order of our top 10 games to play on the Steam Deck. These range from more casual experiences to difficult titles with more explosive combat. Read on to see if you take a liking to any!

Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle

One of the coolest indie games we have seen in the last year is Vampire Survivors. It absolutely exploded when it hit Steam, taking fans of roguelikes and more casual experiences alike by storm. It offered a unique style, one that was marked by chaos amidst its simplicity. The game runs exceptionally well on the Steam Deck, and it is such a fun experience to have with you wherever you go. The controls are simple enough both on PC and on the Deck, meaning that there is nothing for you to relearn if you are swapping over to a more portable experience. Vampire Survivors is a must-have on the Steam Deck as it feels like it was tailored perfectly for a handheld mode.

Stardew Valley

Image Source: Concerned Ape

Every gamer likes Stardew Valley. Well, maybe not every gamer, but it appeals to a great variety of people. Are you a hardcore Souls-like fan? Take a break and tend to your farm in Stardew Valley. Are you a casual fan of games, only dabbling in titles like The Sims or Animal Crossing? Lose yourself in the enchanting pixelated Stardew Valley.

It is definitely one of the easiest games out there to completely immersive yourself in while losing countless hours. What better way to experience such a cozy game than in handheld mode? Stardew Valley runs perfectly on the Steam Deck and you can even bring your mods over since it is basically a small PC.

Hades

Image Source: Supergiant Games

When Hades came out, it become an instant cult classic. Everything the game has to offer is so well-written and well-choreographed. From the characters to the story, from the gameplay to the world, Hades is here to appeal to fans of more difficult games and those who love mythology. The themes that the game deals with can be quite heavy and you will definitely find yourself dying multiple times, but these qualities add to why Hades was GOTY for so many players.

On the Steam Deck, it runs exceptionally well and does not feel awkward to play at all. Grab this game if you are looking for titles to add to your Deck library for sure.

No Man’s Sky

Image Source: Hello Games

Other than the infamous Cyberpunk 2077 release, there is one game that plagues our memories as having had one of the most disastrous starts in gaming history. That game is No Man’s Sky, a space exploration experience reliant on randomly generated planets in an ever-expanding universe. Despite initially letting fans down with a half-baked game, No Man’s Sky received many updates over the years and it has become a really fun title.

From base-building to discovering new life, the game is definitely unique as most space games are much more combat oriented. If you want to discover a vast universe while chilling in your bed, grab No Man’s Sky and play it on the Steam Deck. It runs smoothly and is a pretty comfortable experience in handheld mode.

Stray

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive

Have you ever wanted to be a cat? No? Well, you will change your mind after taking a look at Stray. This adorable game puts you in the paws of a stray cat who has become separated from other cats. While it is not a super long experience by any means, it is incredibly heartwarming and a unique take on animal-focused games. The world is beautiful, the cats are super cute, the story is appealing, and the controls feel great on both PC and the Steam Deck.

Graphically, it runs well handheld and definitely feels like a game that should be experienced while you are in the most comfortable position possible. Pick up Stray to enjoy the wanderings of a cat while relaxing in bed.

Resident Evil Village

Image Source: Steam Store

When Resident Evil Village came out, everyone wanted to experience being chased by the hot vampire mommy. A premise meant to be frightening ended up being a bit too enjoyable for some players. Regardless, the story is incredibly enjoyable and the gameplay is great. More content was also released recently, so there is no better time to dive into the world of Ethan and Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil Village runs smoothly on the Steam Deck and remains graphically impressive even on the handheld device. We would recommend this title if you appreciate a good blend of horror and strong narrative design.

God of War

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Many gamers’ prayers were answered when 2018’s God of War came to Steam this past year. The franchise has been popular with fans since the early days of PlayStation 2, and it is no wonder why. God of War is incredibly rich with story, pulling on pieces of Greek and Norse mythology to build an awe-inspiring world with one of gaming’s greatest heroes. Sitting on Steam with overwhelmingly positive reviews, we cannot recommend this title enough.

On the Steam Deck, it runs smoothly and the story is too good to not experience in every way possible. The combat and controls are not problematic in any way on the Deck since the game was originally out on console and plays perfectly with controller. Grab the game now to find out why fans stan God of War so hard.

Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware

What would you say your game of the year is? Many peple would probably say the same thing. Elden Ring, hands down. The Souls-like game incorporating the brilliant minds of Dark Souls director Hideo Miyazaki and author George R.R. Martin was instantly a hit. From the incredible open world to the grueling yet rewarding combat, Elden Ring was interestingly a favorite among established fans of Souls games as well as players new to the genre coming from other RPGs like The Elder Scrolls.

By combining stronger story elements, a greater focus on the open world, and a unique characters, Elden Ring can appeal to a variety of gamers. The title runs well on the Steam Deck, is fully verified, and is an experience you should not miss out on. Grab it to play both on your PC or on the go!

Persona 5 Royal

Image Source: Atlus

While many fans of the Persona franchise were enjoying their time playing the fifth installment, gamers without access to a PlayStation were left wondering when and if a port would be made for PC. Not only did Persona 5 Royal come to Steam recently, but it is also an incredibly smooth experience on the Deck. We would almost say it was worth the years-long wait to experience this gem on PC.

The characters are well-written, the story remains very immersive while dealing with extremely heavy themes, the combat is unique, and the gameplay in general will get you hooked very quickly. Definitely grab this game for your Deck if you enjoy JRPGs or want to delve into a new genre that offers a good blend of narrative and choice-heavy control.

Those were our top 10 games to play on the Steam Deck, but they were by no means all that the handheld computer has to offer. If you are wanting to see more of what PC gaming you can take with you on the go, be sure to check out Steam’s tag on the storefront for the Deck. You can also check out some of our other content below!

