The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Will Finally Fix the Most Annoying Fast-Travel Point

We can’t wait to see what other necessary fixes will be coming to The Witcher 3 next-gen versions.

There has finally been word on the fate of the annoying Crow’s Perch fast travel marker in the next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new updated version will see the location of the previously horrendously placed marker moved instead to the courtyard.

That’s right, there will be no more appearing at the edge of town and having to run in. Now you’ll actually travel into Crow’s Perch proper when you have business in the area. As it turns out, the placement of the marker will actually be background flavor during the Bloody Baron quest as a villager works on placing it. Though, it won’t be immediately available on your first trip into Crow’s Perch.

This information comes from Reddit user ParkerP11, who translated an interview CD Projekt RED developers gave to the Polish outlet Gry Online. The quote reads:

So the marker isn’t available from the start, but once we’ve taken Filip Stenger’s story far enough that the functional marker doesn’t break anything, the marker becomes an active fast travel point. Developers arranged all this with the help of a villager who works on placing this object during the quest and at the right moment, just finishes his job.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen versions will release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Dec. 14, where we will be able to see all sorts of other issues that have been ironed out.

This is just another huge piece of The Witcher news we’ve come across lately. The other is that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Geralt for season 4 of the Netflix series.

Related Posts