Henry Cavill to be Replaced as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4

Today, Netflix had some news to share about The Witcher series. Season four has officially been greenlit, which is certainly notable as season three hasn’t even premiered yet. But, that’s not the biggest news. Season four will see a new actor taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia as Henry Cavill is exiting the series he’s been the star of for the last three seasons.

Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will be equipping the iconic dual swords of everyone’s favorite Witcher from season four onwards.

Netflix shared a quote from both Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth about this change.

The below quote is what they gave about Cavill:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Here is what they shared that Liam Hemsworth had to say:

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

It is possible this change is a result of the recent announcement that Henry Cavill will be returning as Superman in the DCEU.

At this point, we don’t have a firm date on when The Witcher season three will premiere, but it will certainly be sometime in 2023.

Featured Image Source: Netflix.

