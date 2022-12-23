Sports Story Drops on Nintendo Switch as an Early Christmas Present

Sports Story is the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, a game that introduced RPG elements into a golf title for a nice little twist on the sporting formula. It’s been five years since Golf Story was released, and the news of a sequel broke in 2019, yet all news ceased after Sports Story saw a delay out of its 2020 release. It would later get a release window after a new trailer debuted in November, with no set date.

However, it looks like the release window was accurate to an extent. Out of absolutely nowhere, Sports Story has surprised drop on the Nintendo Shop, discovered by deal connoisseur Twitter account, Wario64.

Sports Story follows the blueprint Sidebar Games created in Golf Story, allowing players the ability to play more sports than just golf. Expect to use various travel methods for dungeon exploration and experiencing the mysterious Wildlands, make plenty of friends and enemies, or kick back at the local mall to engage in smaller activities; the sporting world is yours. For the golf fanatics, golf hasn’t left the game, as it’s still present with eight unique courses to master.

As players complete activities, they’ll level up a Sporting Rank, which will unlock new sports such as fishing, BMX, and volleyball. There’s plenty to discover as players will engage in a healthy blend of sports and RPG elements.

Related Posts