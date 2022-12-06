Soldier 76 Season 2 Battle Pass Legendary Skin Revealed Early, Gives Off Power Ranger Vibes

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We’re only a few hours away from the release of Overwatch 2 Season 2, but a new preview from Japanese outlet 4Gamer has revealed a Soldier 76 legendary skin from the new battle pass ahead of time.

If you’re on the fence about getting the Season 2 battle pass when the new season goes live, this single skin might be what clinches it. All those Soldier 76 mains out there (and there are apparently tons, judging by the games we get into) will agree that this skin is very nice.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via 4Gamer.net

If you don’t play Soldier 76 all that much, it might be time to change that. If it helps, we named him the second easiest character to play in Overwatch 2. Considering the game has 36 heroes (including brand new Ramattra), it’s never a bad time to try and learn someone new.

How to Get Overwatch 2 Season 2 Legendary Soldier 76 Skin

As the image is in Japanese, we can’t exactly tell what the skin is called, but players will be able to unlock it just by buying the battle pass for Season 2. Buying the battle pass will also instantly unlock Ramattra.

However, if you don’t want to buy the battle pass, Ramattra will be found for free at tier 45, which is 10 levels earlier than last season’s new character was found.

Going by what Blizzard Entertainment laid out for the Season 2 launch, you can expect the game to go live with new content by 2 PM ET.

