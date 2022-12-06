How to Unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 & All Abilities Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

A new season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, and with it, we are getting a new hero. With the sequel, things have slightly changed with how new heroes are unlocked, so you no longer simply get them when a new season starts. Here is how to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Unlocking Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 2

It has been officially announced that Ramattra will be unlocked either by buying the Battle Pass or upon reaching level 45 on the Season 2 Battle Pass. This is 10 levels earlier than last season’s new hero, Kiriko. This change is thanks to player feedback the developers received. Seeing as the Battle Pass is only 80 levels, you’ll still need to clear more than half of it for Ramattra.

Hey all! Quick update on some changes coming to Season 2. After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete. Excited for you all to see everything new in Season 2 starting tomorrow! — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) December 5, 2022

All Ramattra Abilities in Overwatch 2

Ramattra will be joining the game as another Tank class hero that has two different forms to swap between during matches. His main weapon is the Void Accelerator, which looks like a staff but still fires projectiles.

Ramattra will also be able to summon a shield similar to Reinhardt’s called the Void Barrier. It’s got 1,000 HP but will only last four seconds.

The other form, called the Nemesis form, can be swapped whenever. This changes his primary attack into melee punches. Instead of being able to summon the Void Barrier, Ramattra will only block for himself. The Nemesis form is much more solo-focused, whereas the default Omnic form is to help teammates.

Both forms have access to the Ravenous Vortex ability, which creates a damaging AoE (area-of-effect) tornado that also draws in enemies.

The ultimate ability, Annihilation, projects a damaging radius around Ramattra that will last as long as some damage is being done to enemies.

This is everything you need to know about how to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 season 2, as well as all of his abilities. We have the full answer on when season 2 will go live for everyone, as well.

