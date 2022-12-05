Overwatch 2 Changes Season 2 Battle Pass to Unlock New Hero Faster

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 will begin its second season this Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Blizzard has announced a few changes on how players can earn Ramattra, the game’s newest hero, a bit faster than previously detailed.

“After reviewing data for Season 1, we’re moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete,” Aaron Keller, the game’s director, announced on Twitter.

Ramattra had been previously placed at Tier 55 in the battle pass for free-to-play players to unlock, same as Season 1’s hero Kiriko, but has now been moved up to an earlier tier. The director also did not detail how much easier the new weekly challenges would be.

The change comes as players criticized the seemingly high requirements to unlock new heroes without paying for the seasonal passes, since purchasing the $10 battle pass would instantly unlock the new hero. Players who did not want to pay would have to grind to get the new hero or wait for a specific hero challenge to complete when the season is over. The original Overwatch had added its new characters in free updates, but had stopped with the game’s transition to the now free-to-play Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 will begin on Dec. 6 and is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

