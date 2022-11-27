Overwatch 2 Developer Discusses New Hero Ramattra’s Design & Gameplay

Today Blizzard Entertainment revealed more videos related to the next hero that will be added to Overwatch 2.

We get more details about Ramattra, which is a tank hero and the leader of Null Sector, following yesterday’s gameplay reveal.

The first video focuses on his design, and we learn that it has evolved pretty much since early Omnic concepts in 2017. Interestingly, his art includes a lot of triangular shapes that make him look intimidating and sinister. He also was inspired by shepherds as he is a leader of his people, while his nanite powers were designed to resemble sand.

The second video focuses on his gameplay, including Ramattra’s Omnic Form, equipped with a staff-like weapon called Void Accelerator. Its primary fire is a ranged attack, while its secondary mode can place a barrier basically anywhere you want.

The second form is the Nemesis Form, which gains two arms and additional armor to give Rammattra the typical tank silhouette. Its primary attack is named “Pummel” and does pretty much what it says on the tin, delivering a short-range piercing punch that goes through Ramattra’s barrier. In this form, he can also position his arms in front of himself to block at will, reducing incoming damage from the front.

He’s defined a “tempo” tank as his effectiveness depends on switching between his forms with just the perfect pace.

We also see his ability Ravenous Vortex which slows, grounds, and damages enemies, and his powerful ultimate, Annihilation, which creates pretty much a circle of annihilation around him while automatically switching to Nemesis form.

Ramattra will join the roster of Overwatch 2 at the beginning of Season 2 on Dec. 6, 2022.

You can enjoy the videos below.

Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know more, you can check out our review.