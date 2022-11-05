Overwatch 2 Reveals New Tank Hero Ramattra Coming with Season 2

Image via Blizzard

The leader of Null Sector will come next month to Overwatch 2

Today Blizzard Entertainment is hosting the Overwatch League grand finals, and it revealed the next hero that will be added to Overwatch 2.

The reveal was made with the usual animated Origin Story trailer, providing a look at Ramattra’s backstory.

He’s the leader of Null Sector, fighting to protect the Omnics from humanity.

He was originally created as a warmachine, but then he embraced the path of peace to promote coexistence with humans.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last. Faced with intolerance and violence, Ramattra returned to his old ways, opting to defend his people at all costs, even if that meant embracing violence once again.

He enjoys great support among the remaining Omnics, and he’s ready to do whatever it takes to impose his views upon the world, no matter the cost.

Ramattra is a tank, and he will join the roster of Overwatch 2 at the beginning of Season 2 on Dec. 6, 2022.

More information about season 2 has been promised and will be provided soon.

In the meanwhile, you can enjoy the trailer below.

Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know more, you can check out our review.

Speaking of new heroes, you can take a look at Kiriko’s backstory video and her super-cute animated short.