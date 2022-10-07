Overwatch 2 Kiriko Animated Short Is Super Cute & Epic at the Same Time

Overwatch has used animated shorts to great effect to introduce its colorful heroes and Overwatch 2 is no exception.

If there’s one thing by Blizzard that’s universally acclaimed, even more than its games, is its CGI animated trailers. Overwatch has certainly used them to great effect to introduce its colorful heroes and looks like Overwatch 2 is no exception.

Now that the game is out, Blizzard released the animated short for the new heroine Kiriko, and boy, it’s good.

The short manages to underline both Kiriko’s cute side and her fighting spirit in one neat 10-minute package, also placing the accent on part of her backstory and the fact that she inherited both the martial skill from her mother and the fox spirt rituals from her grandmother.

I would go ahead and say that it’s the best Blizzard has made so far, but of course, that’s pretty subjective.

You can check the short below and judge for yourself. It’s worth 10 minutes of your time.

Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know whether it’s as good as its animated shorts, you can check out our review.

