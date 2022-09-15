Overwatch 2 Reveals New Healer Hero Kiriko & Season 1 With New Trailers

Blizzard has today pulled back the curtain on the latest addition to Overwatch 2’s roster in the form of Healer Hero Kiriko, as well as showing off what fans can expect to see in the game’s first season.

The reveal of new Hero Kiriko comes via a gameplay trailer showcasing the healer in action. We see her flinging kunai at enemies, sprinting across rooftops with aforementioned fox spirit friend, and healing up her teammates with little scrolls of paper called Ofuda.

We also see a brief moment where Kiriko is able to completely negate the impact of Junkrat’s Ultimate ability, healing up all her nearby teammates in the process. Kiriko also appears to have a teleportation ability of sorts, allowing her to get around the map quickly and avoid damage in a flash.

Blizzard hasn’t shared the complete, official details of Kirko’s abilities, but she certainly looks like a strong addition to the upcoming team shooter’s roster of Heroes. You can check out the full trailer below.

Blizzard has also dropped a trailer for Overwatch 2’s first season, which shows off some of the unlockables players will be able to snag throughout its duration.

Sojourn and Junker Queen were confirmed to be instant Season 1 unlocks, while Kiriko will be a free instant unlock for Overwatch 1 players.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will also contain over 80 free and premium rewards for players to grind out, including Kiriko who will be a free reward, Epic skins for fan-favorite characters, a swathe of new cosmetic items, and Legendary skins which will be exclusive to the Premium version of the Battle Pass.

There’s also a Cyber Demon Genji Mythic skin, which appears to be exclusive to the premium version of the Season 1 Battle Pass, too.

It’s not all about the cosmetics, though. The trailer also shared that there will be a free, limited-time event running from Oct. 25 – Nov. 8 in the form of Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. No further details have been shared on the event at this time.

Overwatch 2 is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 4.

