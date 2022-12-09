PS5 & MW2 Continue Dominating NPD Sales Charts in November 2022

November 2022’s NPD results is very similar to those from October, with PS5 and Modern Warfare 2 at the top.

Today the NPD shared its figures about the US video game market in the month of November 2022 by way of executive director Mat Piscatella.

According to the data shared by Piscatella, overall consumer spending for the month of November was up 3% year-on-year thanks to a surge in PS5 supply and new game sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was still the best-selling game for the month, following its triumphant release in October. It was followed by God of War Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Sonic Frontiers.

MW2’s continued strong sales also brought it to the top of the best-sellers for the whole year, leaving the previous top-seller Elden Ring behind (albeit FromSoftware can take solace in yesterday’s Game of the Year victory at The Game Awards. That’s an accolade Call of Duty isn’t getting any time soon).

Hardware performance was also strong, registering 45% growth year-on-year, with PS5 at the top both in unit and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch ranked second in both areas.

God of War Ragnarok actually beat Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation platforms, which is rather impressive, while the new Call of Duty unsurprisingly dominated on Xbox. Switch sales obviously saw Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the top.

Below you can find all the relevant charts.