New Game Plus Is Finally Confirmed for God of War Ragnarok
Ready to explore the nine realms all over again?
Players who are hoping to relive God of War Ragnarok all over again and explore the nine realms with Kratos and Atreus are in luck, as a New Game Plus update is coming next spring.
The news comes from Santa Monica Studio’s Twitter account, and while details are scarce at the moment, we anticipate that the New Game Plus update will launch with additional features. God of War was also lacking a New Game Plus mode when it launched in 2018, with an update adding the feature months after release. Santa Monica seems to be adopting a similar approach to God of War Ragnarok.
While players are able to replay God of War Ragnarok’s campaign at higher difficulties, they will lose most of the armor and weapon upgrades that they acquired from their original playthrough.
The last game’s version of New Game Plus mode not only allowed players to keep all their upgrades but also added new armor sets, combat maneuvers, and higher-level enemies to challenge players. God of War Ragnarok will likely include similar features on a much bigger scale due to the scope of the game.
God of War Ragnarok cemented its status as one of the best games of the year and one of PlayStation’s strongest exclusive titles after picking up an impressive six wins at this year’s game awards, including a well-deserved achievement for Christopher Judge after picking up the award for Best Performance for his portrayal of Kratos. PlayStation Blog also celebrated the game’s achievement and named it Game of the Year.
