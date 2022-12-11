Microsoft Flight Simulator Bolzano Airport Announced; Boeing 757 Gets New Video; Bergen Airport Released

Today third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, Including aircraft and scenery.

We start with an announcement from Orbx, that will release Bolzano Airport (LIPB) in Italy developed by Andreas Hegi.

This small airport in the middle of the Dolomitic mountains may not see much in terms of scheduled flights, but it’s in a really lovely location.

Here’s what the package will include, alongside a gallery of screenshots.

Realistic HD textures created from on-site photography providing the most immersive experience possible

Updated layout with new runway extension

Custom static DC-3 and helicopters

Main terminal with interior modeling

Custom ortho

Screenshots via Orbx

Next, we get a new video of the Boeing 757 by Blue Bird Simulations, showing off the execution of a DME arc. As usual, this is still work-in-progress, as there’s still almost a year of development to go.

A release comes from RDP Presets, and it’s Bergen Flesland Airport (ENBR) in Norway.

You can find it on Simmarket for $19.00 plus applicable VAT. Here’s what you can expect and a trailer.

Realistic replica of ENBR – Bergen Flesland Airport

Completely custom modelling and texturing with PBR textures on the whole airport.

Full Custom 3D Interior including 3D Passengers

More than 1000+ clutter objects on the apron and surrounding area’s

Realistic and functioning VSDG

Custom ground textures, faithfully recreating the asphalt differences like reality.

Performance optimizations.

Accurate night lighting.

Custom taxiway signage.

Ground traffic.

Last, but not least, Seafront Simulations released another of its add-ons from the Vessels series, The Canary Islands.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $15.62 including the following.

PBR models

Night lighting

Animated vessels

Wake and smoke VFX

Several moving, landable ships!

Screenshots via Seafront Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.