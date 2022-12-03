The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Anime Trailer Reveals Rean Schwarzer & More

Image via Crunchyroll

Rean Schwarzer finally appears in a new trailer of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel anime.

Crunchyroll released a new trailer of the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War anime series.

Unlike the previous trailer, which was a bit coy, this one doesn’t refrain from revealing the series’ traditional hero Rean Schwarzer, who here covers the role of the antagonist.

The anime focuses on Lavian Winslet, a new character from the northern country of North Ambria enlisted in Zemuria’s Northern Jaegers mercenaries.

She’s assigned a mission to infiltrate the Erebonian Empire and to find out more about the “hero” Rean Schwarzer, who poses a threat to the ongoing war effort.

The trailer also provides a look at the cast of characters that we’ll meet, alongside a few action scenes.

Incidentally, Lavian is voiced by Makoto Koichi, who played Shizumaru Hisame in Samurai Shodown and the Receptionist in Monster Hunter: World.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series has concluded for a while, but its protagonists including Rean Schwarzer are definitely still active in the following games, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie which will finally be localized in English in the summer of 2023 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have the slightest clue about when we’ll be able to play the following two games, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin, which have already been released in Japan.