The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Anime Adaptation Gets First Trailer

Image Source: Tatsunoko Production

If you’ve been looking for more of the Trails of Cold Steel story, this is exactly it.

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel JRPG series, we’ve got some pretty terrific news for you. More information has finally been revealed for the anime adaptation that was announced in 2021 and we’ve got the first trailer for it. The full title will be The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War.

There certainly are a couple of interesting caveats about it: the most important is that it isn’t a direct adaptation, as none of the characters shown in the trailer have appeared in the games. It seems to take place somewhere between the end of Cold Steel 2 and the start of Cold Steel 3. Part of it will take place in North Ambria, a state of Zemuria that has been discussed plenty throughout the series but hasn’t been seen before. The series will involve spies sent to Erebonia to “recover intel about the Empire’s mysterious hero who threatens us all.”

You can see the trailer below before we dive more into it below.

The “mysterious hero” mentioned in the trailer is most certainly the Ashen Chevalier, due to the fact that we clearly see Valimar when the hero is mentioned. Most of the military exploits of the Ashen Chevalier happen before Cold Steel 3 begins, so it will be interesting to see the other side of the story where he’s a massive threat rather than Erebonia’s trump card.

All we know at this moment is that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War will be coming to the Crunchyroll service sometime in 2023.

Related Posts