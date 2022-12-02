JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets 2 Free DLC Characters from Stone Ocean

Image via Bandai Namco

Weather Forecast and the final form of Father Pucchi arrive in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R as free DLC.

Today Bandai Namco released two free DLC characters for its anime fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

They both come from the Stone Ocean arc and they’re Weather Forecast and the final form of Father Pucchi. It’s with mentioned that Father Pucchi was already included in the base roster of the game but in All-Star Battle R different versions of the same characters are basically separate fighters.

Of course, the pairing is rather appropriate considering who the two characters are, but I won’t spoil it just in case you haven’t yet read Stone Ocean or watched the anime that has just been released on Netflix.

It’s worth mentioning that, being free, these characters aren’t part of the Season Pass that started with Risotto Nero and will still include three more characters, who are still unannounced. All of them are guaranteed to be released by December 31, 2023.

You can watch a trailer introducing both below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read our review if you want to know whether it’s good.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.