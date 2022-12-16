Is Scoresby the Tulkun Hunter Dead in Avatar: The Way of Water? Answered

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

One of Avatar: The Way of Water’s best ideas is centering on the marine life of Pandora, showing some unique underwater animals, such as the tulkuns. Unfortunately, the tulkuns have an enzyme in their brain that’s valuable for humans, so they’re being hunted by Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) and his team. During the fight between Jake (Sam Worthington) and Quaritch (Stephen Lang), Scoresby becomes collateral damage. What happens to him? Here’s the answer to is Scoresby, the tulkun hunter dead in Avatar: The Way of Water?

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

Was Scoresby the Tulkun Hunter Killed in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Yes, Scoresby, the tulkun hunter, is dead at the end of Avatar: The Way of Water. Scoresby gets his arm trapped against his boat’s hull, and when Payakan throws the ship against the rocks, Scoresby’s arm gets sliced off and sends him hurtling into the sea to never be seen again.

It’s a deserved ending for the tulkun hunter as he had been delighted by hunting and killing those animals for the whole movie, so the fact that one of the tulkuns kills him is perfect. Although the dead body is never shown, the most probable outcome is he died of his wounds. The actor has not been announced to appear in any of the sequels, so that might confirm it.

Now that you know if Scoresby, the tulkun hunter is dead in Avatar: The Way of Water, look for more guides and news about the movie in Twinfinite. From can the Na’vi breathe underwater, to who plays Spider in the film, and how Quaritch found where Jake was hidden.

