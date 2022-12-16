Why Are Tulkuns Being Hunted in Avatar: The Way of Water? Answered

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water shows how James Cameron’s obsession with the underwater world can pay big dividends in a fantasy movie. The film has some incredible undersea creatures like the tulkuns. Unfortunately, these amazing animals are targeted by some whalers. Here’s the answer to why are tulkuns being hunted in Avatar: The Way of Water.

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

Why Are Tulkuns Being Targeted by Whalers in Avatar: The Way of Water?

The tulkuns are being hunted in Avatar: The Way of Water because harvesting their brain enzymes is the remedy to stop human aging. Scoresby (Brendan Cowell), the head whaler admits that the brain enzyme of one of these marine animals is worth about 80 million dollars.

The tulkuns are whale-like creatures from the Pandoran ocean. They’re highly intelligent animals who can communicate with the Na’vi and have a special relationship with the Metkayina reef people clan. Tulkuns are considered part of the spiritual family of Metkayina and have a lifelong bond with them.

That’s why when the tulkuns come back from their migration patterns, it’s a celebration for the whole Metkayina village, as they meet with their friends and have many stories to tell each other about the adventures lived since they left. With all this in mind, when the whalers start killing tulkuns, the Metkayina go into action and want to avenge their marine family.

