With the TV series bringing back interest in all things post-apocalyptic and radiation-heavy, we’re definitely seeing the strong return of Fallout. If you’ve gone back to the fourth mainline game in the series, you might be wondering about how to get certain weapons, especially new ones. In particular, we are here to explain how to get the Tesla Cannon in Best of Three in Fallout 4. Keep reading to find out how to do it!

How to Get Tesla Cannon in Best of Three in Fallout 4

The Best of Three quest is automatically added to your quest log once you load into Fallout 4. That is, as long as you have the next-gen update installed. This quest starts when you tune into the Vault-Tec Distress Signal. This is on your Pip-Boy in the Radio section. After listening to it, a new quest marker appears. Start to make your way towards the Glowing Sea!

Following Distress Signals

Reaching the marker, you’ll find a dead body to loot. This contains a clue, called the Gunner Holotape. You will learn about a team that was sent to reach and loot several vaults located around the area. Clearly, something went wrong, in particular for another gunner named Caroni. You’re also provided with new coordinates to reach the Hopesmarch Pentecostal church, leading to another dead body. We’re definitely seeing a pattern here.

Image Source: Bethesda

This place is also filled with ghouls to defeat, so you’d better deal with them first. Now loot the new body, and download the Pip-Boy data when you are prompted to do so. This will give you another set of coordinates, which will lead you to, guess what, another dead Gunner. Again, do the same thing with the new body and you will finally learn about the Tesla Cannon.

Again there is mention of Caroni. Now you have to follow the signal you’ve just learned about. To do so, use the locator of the signal and try to head west while following where the signal is strongest. At one point, you should reach a location that looks like a plane crash, Skylanes Flight 1665. Inside the wreck? You guessed it, another dead body, which is where the signal was leading to.

Finding Caroni and the Tesla Cannon

Download the final data piece and discover that Caroni killed everyone with the Tesla Cannon. But where is he now? Well, you’ll find out soon enough. When you exit the plane you will have to battle against Caroni and his deadly Tesla Cannon. Be quick on your feet, defeat him, and the Tesla Cannon is finally yours!

That’s all we have for you on how to get the Tesla Cannon in Fallout 4. For more guides on the game, check out how to download Fallout 4 next-gen update and which Fallout game should you play after watching the show. We’ve also got a guide on starting the new Echoes of the Past quest.

