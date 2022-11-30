How Much Does Avatar 2 the Way of Water Need To Make To Break Even? Answered

With the first Avatar film being the highest-grossing movie of all time, it’s fair to expect that the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, will make a lot of money. The franchise may be largely dependent on the amount of money that this one makes, and it’s certainly gonna be a steep price for Disney. Here’s how much money Avatar: The Way of Water needs to make to break even.

How Much Did It Cost to Make Avatar 2?

As you’d reasonably expect, Avatar: The Way of Water cost a pretty penny to produce. The film’s budget is estimated to be anywhere from $350 million to $400 million. This is a massive uptick from the already-large budget of the first film, which cost $237 million when it was released in 2009. Given that massive budget and the protracted development of Avatar 2, it’s fair to assume there’d be a budgetary increase.

Because of this massive increase, it’s gonna need to make a fortune to be considered a success; Avatar: The Way of Water will reported need to make upwards of $2 billion to break even. The first film has made $2.9 billion across numerous releases and is only one of five films to ever cross the threshold.

Director James Cameron seemed to confirm this by noting that it would need to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even. Clearly, Avatar: The Way of Water will have an uphill battle to profitability, but hey, so, too, did the first one.

That's how much money Avatar: The Way of Water needs to make to break even.

