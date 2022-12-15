Can the Na’vi Breathe Underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water? Answered

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual feast that makes the sea and its creatures look incredible. Most of the film happens in Pandora’s eastern seaboard where the Metkayina reef people clan live. Their whole life largely consists of eking out an existence in the sea. How do they do it? Can the Na’vi breathe underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water? Here’s the answer.

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

Do the Na’vi Breathe Underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water?

No, the Na’vi can’t breathe underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Metkayina clan reef people show Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and his family a technique to hold their breath underwater for a long time. They don’t explicitly say it, but from where they’re putting their hands, it looks as if they use their diaphragm and abdomen to hold their breath underwater for as long as they can.

Even if the Na’vi can hold their breath for longer periods of time under the sea than most, there’s still the possibility they might drown if they don’t come up for air. That’s one of the many troubles they find themselves in during the movie, especially in the final battle.

Now that you know if the Na’vi breathe underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water, feel free to look for more guides and news about the movie here at Twinfinite like is there an end credits scene or who are the villains in the movie, or maybe how much the film needs to break even.

Related Posts