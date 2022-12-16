How Quaritch Found Where Jake Was Hidden in Avatar: The Way of Water? Answered

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water shows the incredibly rich underwater world of Pandora. One of the reasons the movie spends so much time there is because Jake (Sam Worthington) and his family have left the forest and have gone to live with the Metkakyina clan, who live in Pandora’s reefs. They hide there until Quaritch (Stephen Lang) finds them. Here’s the answer to how Quaritch found where Jake was hidden in Avatar: The Way of Water.

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

How Quaritch Knew Where Jake Was Hidden in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Quaritch found where Jake was hidden in Avatar: The Way of Water, because he tracked Norm Spellman and Max Patel’s helicopter when they went to help Jake’s daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). Kiri had a violent seizure after connecting with the Tree of Souls, and she wasn’t waking up, so Jake called his friends and asked for their help, unintentionally revealing their location in the archipelago.

Once Quaritch knew Jake was on an island in the archipelago, his squad went from village to village trying to find him. When nothing worked, Quaritch decided to kill a tulkun, as he knew that would make Jake and the Metkayona come for him for revenge.

