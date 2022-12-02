How to Use Environmental Attacks in Midnight Suns

Image via Firaxis

The card battle system of Marvel’s Midnight Suns features various attacks that can damage enemies. But, the only way to win these fights is by planning out offensive and defensive strategies in every round. With this guide, we’ll show you how to use Environmental Attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns to help you defeat Mother of Demons’ minions.

How to Use Environment Attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Environment Attacks can be used when there are nearby glowing objects on the battlefield. These deadly strikes do not require Card Play, but it does cost Heroism, a resource that players can earn to perform more potent attacks. That said, it’s recommended to utilize these actions to knock out low-level foes.

For a more in-depth view of this process, here is a step-by-step guide on Environmental Attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Select a glowing object. Select a target within the item’s range. The icon near the enemy’s health bar indicates their next target. Initiate the Environment Attack Look around for other objects to get rid of low-level enemies.

After performing an Environment Attack, you can use other cards to damage foes. For example, players can select Attack Cards to eliminate the opposing side or push them further away with the Knockback effect. There are also defensive strategies that can protect you from enemy strikes, where you can aim at a teammate to shield them.

Even though Environmental Attacks reduce Heroism points, players can still use stronger cards if they time their attacks during the battle. However, if a hero happens to take significant damage from an enemy, you can choose to revive them.

That does it for our guide on how to use Environmental Attacks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including a complete list of the game’s voice actors, an explanation of the Knockback Effect, and how to play as Captain Marvel.

