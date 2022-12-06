How to Get Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Six of these challenges are pretty easy, but that 35 wins with a Support character to unlock Kiriko is a doozy.

During the first season of Overwatch 2, players could either buy the battle pass for instant access or progress through it to eventually unlock Kiriko. However, it wasn’t clear what would happen in the next season if players hadn’t done either. Thankfully, we finally have an answer; here is everything you need to know about how to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

How to Unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2, if you didn’t get the chance last season, you’ll have to complete seven different challenges.

You can find these in the Hero section of the Challenges menu, and they mostly involve using all of her abilities in some specific way. This is what you will have to do to unlock Kiriko:

Wins for Kiriko: Win 35 games queued as All Roles, or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits.

Practice Kunai Crits: Get 2 critical kills with Kunai in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Healing Ofuda: Heal 250 damage with Healing Ofuda in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Protection Suzu: Use Protection Suzu on 2 allied bots simultaneously in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Swift Step: Use Swift Step through a wall to an allied bot in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Wall Climb: Use your passive, Wall Climb, in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Kitsune Rush: Buff 2 allied bots simultaneously with Kitsune Rush in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

You can find the Practice Range by going to Play on the Main Menu and selecting Training, then Practice Range. It can be assumed that some variation of the above will be how all future new characters are unlocked if you don’t get them in the season they are added.

This is everything you need to know about how to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Considering the full weight of 35 wins as specifically a Support character, we recommend unlocking Ramattra while you can.

Related Posts