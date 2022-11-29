Overwatch 2 Reveals Season 2 Content With Trailer Including Battle for Olympus Mode, Skins, & More

Overwatch 2 is getting a ton of new skins and goodies in Season 2.

Today Blizzard released a new trailer showcasing the content coming with Overwatch 2’s Season 2.

Of course, the new hero Ramattra (for whom you can check out the animated introduction and gameplay reveal) gets the lion’s share of the spotlight, but there is a lot more content coming with the new season.

Ramattra himself is defined as a “tempo tank” as the gist of his gameplay is based on switching between his Omnic form and his time-limited Nemesis form.

The new map named Shambali offers new escort gameplay set in the Himalayas. It also fits Ramattra’s looks, which do resemble these of a Tibetan priest in some ways.

A new Battle Pass will bring forth epic, legendary, and mythic skins, some of which are themed after greek Gods, befitting the new Battle for Olympus mode (which isn’t coming immediately. It’ll launch on Jan. 5). In particular, Junker Queen is getting a mythic skin which turns her into a lady Zeus.

The Holidays will also bring festive events and their own skins, which you can see in the video below.

The new season begins on Dec. 6, so the wait won’t be too long.

Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know more, you can check out our review.