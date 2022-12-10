Gran Turismo 7 Getting Another Update Next Week With 5 New Cars

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and more are coming to GT7 next week.

Gran Turismo 7 producer Kazunori Yamauchi took to Twitter to tease the next update to the popular racing game.

The update is coming next week, and according to the silhouette in the tweet, it’ll include five new cars. Those appear to be a Chevrolet Corvette C8, a Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 rally car, an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, the Bugatti Chiron, and the previously-revealed Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo.

At the moment, we don’t know whether the update will include more than the cars, as Yamauchi-san’s teases usually don’t mention any content besides the new rides. We just got a new track, so expecting another after less than a month may be optimistic, but you never know.

You can find the tweet below.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.

The game has been receiving monthly updates since launch and the latest patch was rather significant. It celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise with the addition of the BMW M2 Competition ’18, the Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ’87, the Nissan Silvia K’s Aero (S14) ’96, the Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary Special Edition race car, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Incidentally, Gran Turismo 7 just won “Best Sports/Racing Game” at the Game Awards 2022 earlier this week.