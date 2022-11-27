Gorgeous Ferrari Vision GT Revealed for Gran Turismo 7

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The stunning Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is about to roar into GT7.

Today, during the finals of the Nations Cup of the GT World Series 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo for Gran Turismo 7.

The car was teased a few days ago, and today we get to see it in all its beauty. It was built in collaboration between Ferrari engineers and Polyphony Digital itself.

This is what the definition “Vision Gran Turismo” means, as they’re concept cars designed alongside real-world manufacturers and brands, but specifically for the game and not for real-life production, even if they’re made to be realistic.

While the car shares the engine architecture that powers the Ferrari 499P, it has been pushed to the extreme by delivering 1,030 CV (1,015.8 BHP) at 9,000 rpm, with an additional 240 kW (321.5 BHP) squeezed via three electric motors.

Incidentally, the 2022 Nations Cup World Champion is Coque Lopez from Spain, following a dramatic race that ended with the judges being called to decide on a controversial finale. Angel Inastroza from Chine placed second, while Takuma Miyazono ranked third.

You can watch the new car below in a video released by Sony, while another is available from Ferrari.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.

The game just received a significant update to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the addition of the BMW M2 Competition ’18, the Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ’87, the Nissan Silvia K’s Aero (S14) ’96, the Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary Special Edition race car, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.