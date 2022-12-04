Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic Trailer May Leave You Wanting More

Image via BioWare

The new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is all about Solas.

The celebrations for the traditional annual Dragon Age Day are in full swing, and BioWare released a cinematic teaser trailer of the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

The teaser is all about Solas, also known as Fen’Harel, companion and potential romantic interest in Dragon Age Inquisition, and part-time ancient elven god.

The developer identifies what you’ll see below as an in-game cinematic, so you shouldn’t expect any gameplay. Yet, being a 2D animation, it isn’t even in-engine. Goes without saying, that it may leave some wanting more.

Regardless, you can enjoy it below.

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask.



Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

BioWare has been working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the newest installment of the popular RPG franchise, for quite a while, but details are still scarce. We do know that the game has recently passed a relevant development milestone entering its internal alpha phase, meaning that the game is “playable from its beginning to its end.”

That being said, it’s important to mention that this definitely doesn’t mean that it’s almost ready, as this phase of development is often reached in AAA games years after their release. Whether we’ll see more at The Game Awards is anyone’s guess.

At the moment the game does not have a release window or even announced platforms, which isn’t very surprising considering that it appears to be still rather far from its launch.

Earlier today we also saw some new posters for the upcoming Dragon Age animated series, Dragon Age: Absolution, which will air next week on Netflix and will hopefully keep us busy until we learn more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

If you’re not familiar with the Dragon Age series, it debuted with Dragon Age: Origins in 2009, followed by Dragon Age 2 in 2011, and finally moved to an open-world setup with Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014. Fans have been waiting for a new mainline game since.