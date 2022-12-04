Dragon Age: Absolution Animated Series Shows Its Characters With New Posters from Netflix

It’s Dragon Age Day, and BioWare shared four posters of its upcoming animated series.

To Celebrate the traditional Dragon Age Day, BioWare and Netflix showcased new posters for the upcoming Dragon Age: Absolution animated series.

The posters showcase eight of the characters that will appear in the series, Mirim, Hira, Qwydon, Fairbanks, Roland, Lacklon, Rezaren, and Tassia.

The animated series announced a few weeks ago will come with six episodes of Dragon Age action and will debut in just a few days, on Dec. 9.

Raise your staves and daggers!



Meet Qwydion and Fairbanks in #DragonAge: Absolution – only on @Netflix Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/055npN77qK — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

Tevinter first… no matter the cost.



Cross paths with Rezaren and Tassia in #DragonAge: Absolution – only on @Netflix Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/9PIb1ZRxqe — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

The series is written by Mairghread Scott, writer of “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.” It’s animated by South Korean studio Red Dog Culture House, which already worked for Netflix on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and more.

On top of the posters, BioWare also released a short story by Lukas Kristjanson titled “As We Fly.”

At the moment of this writing, BioWare hasn’t yet shared video game news for Dragon Age day, but I suppose there is still time for surprises.

The developer is currently working on the newest installment of the popular RPG franchise, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but information is still scarce. We do know that the game has recently passed a relevant development milestone entering its internal alpha phase, meaning that the game is “playable from its beginning to its end.”

It’s worth reminding that this definitely doesn’t mean that it’s almost ready, as this phase of development is often reached in AAA games years after their release. It’ll be interesting to see whether we’ll hear more at an upcoming event like The Game Awards, but for now, we wait.