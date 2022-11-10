Dragon Age: Absolution Trailer Hints at Miriam’s Journey; Special Info Also Teased for Dragon Age Day

Today, Netflix welcomes fans to Thedas with an official trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation of one of the most beloved fantasy series in gaming. The show, titled Dragon Age: Absolution, follows Miriam, a pragmatic elven mercenary who escaped enslavement in Tevinter that now must find her way in the world while overcoming her trauma.

You can check out the trailer below, alongside some info about the upcoming show and a brief hint that we’ll be getting some more Dragon Age-related info on Dragon Age Day.

Based on BioWare’s video game franchise “Dragon Age”, Dragon Age: Absolution explores mature subjects concerning freedom, power, and corruption set against the backdrop of adult animation. Only on Netflix, December 9. With great power at stake, a group of mages, fighters, and thieves goes head to head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact. This animated fantasy series is created by Mairghread Scott, writer of “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”. Set in the world of BioWare’s award-winning video game franchise, and built in close collaboration with BioWare’s creative team – including head writers, and lead creative directors. Fear. Guilt. Pain. Can Miriam push aside her feelings to complete her mission – or will the trauma looming over her past finally catch up with her? Nothing is absolute. PS: if you’ve read this far, see you on Dragon Age Day. Or maybe sooner.

Be sure to check back to the site on Dec. 4, 2022, Dragon Age Day, for more information.

Related Posts